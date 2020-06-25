Sioux Falls School Board chooses new middle school boundary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, the Sioux Falls School Board formally adopted Middle School Option A2 with the JFK split.

The district held a Board Work Session on Wednesday, June 17. After reviewing feedback, the board has came up Option A2- JFK Split.

The option splits JFK elementary students. The board says this option could help balance enrollment numbers at both Memorial and Edison Middle Schools. The area they are reviewing includes homes bordered on the north at 46th Street; the south at 57th Street, the west at Sertoma Avenue and the east at Holbrook Avenue

On Monday the Sioux Falls School Board reviewed three possible options for a new high school boundary at Monday night’s meeting. The board approved Option A.