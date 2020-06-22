Sioux Falls School Board chooses new high school boundary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board reviewed three possible options for a new high school boundary at Monday night’s meeting.

The board approved Option A.

Boundary Option A for the high school. Sioux Falls School District map.

The total post open enrollment student counts at each high school under Option A are: 2,123 at Lincoln, 1,932 at Roosevelt, 1,892 at Washington and 1,703 at Jefferson, which includes 301 students at New Technology High School. New Tech will be part of the Jefferson campus.

How the boundary options resulted in percentages of free and reduced meals at each high school. Sioux Falls School District chart.

One of the boundary focus areas was to balance economic status in the high schools.

Option A results in 39% of Lincoln’s post open enrollment students qualifying for free and reduced meals, 35% at Roosevelt, 48% at Washington and 47% at Jefferson with New Technology.

The school board is expected to vote on a new middle school boundary at a Thursday meeting.