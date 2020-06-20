Sioux Falls School Board announces new middle school boundary option

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has announced that there is a new option for middle school boundaries that is under consideration.

The district held a Board Work Session on Wednesday, June 17. After reviewing feedback, the board has come up with a new middle school option called, Option A2- JFK Split.

The new option splits JFK elementary students. The board says this option could help balance enrollment numbers at both Memorial and Edison Middle Schools. The area they are reviewing includes homes bordered on the north at 46th Street; the south at 57th Street, the west at Sertoma Avenue and the east at Holbrook Avenue.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District

Courtesy: Sioux Falls School District

They say no other changes were made to the A2 option.

A final vote on boundaries for high schools is planned for Monday, June 22. The district plans to have a final vote for middle schools on Thursday, June 25.