Sioux Falls Lutheran’s new state-of-the-art building taking shape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at Sioux Falls Lutheran are getting closer to moving into their brand new building in the southwest part of town. A lot of progress is being made on the more than $12 million project that is expected to be ready for the school’s 330 kids just after Christmas.

Cramped in this small room at their current location near 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue, these eighth graders can’t wait for their new space.

“I’m pretty excited. I’m a little disappointed that I only get to be there for half a year but I have two brothers that go to this school as well,” Parker Jerke said.

After Christmas, Jerke and his classmates will hopefully move into this brand new building east of Interstate 29 in southwest Sioux Falls.

Chair of the Board for Sioux Falls Lutheran is Scott Peters. He’s leading us on a tour of the more than 74,000 square feet.

“We’re so excited that our theme this year with our t-shirts and polo shirts is called ‘Imagine.’ The gift of 30 acres of land, $5 million from Sanford plus the gift from our donors of nearly $5 million dollars has let us do more than we could ask or imagine,” Peters said.

School Administrator Tia Esser says it will be a major change from their current school in the heart of Sioux Falls.

“The playground is 11,000 square feet. This building, the footprint is 22,000 square feet. It’s just hard for me to imagine,” Esser said.

Some of the other key pieces include a large space for early childhood care, an 800-plus seat gym and a chapel and performing arts center with room for more than 400.

The facility also features several storm shelters capable of withstanding 250 mph winds. Each one has it’s own ventilation system and a day and a half’s worth of water.

It’s a state-of-the-art building for a school that takes care of kids from age 2 through eighth-grade.

“I’m anticipating the day, the moment the children and teachers enter the building. And you’ll see it, just through their eyes what they’ll be thinking. The comparison to this place couldn’t be more different,” Esser said.

While they have to wait a little longer to make the transition, it will be worth it.

Construction Progress at 6715 South Boe Lane Check out side-by-side comparisons of renderings created by Architecture Incorporated and photos of the construction progress at our new school site. #sfls #ourgreatestgifts #ephesians3 Posted by Sioux Falls Lutheran School on Friday, October 18, 2019

The new location near 69th Street and Tallgrass Avenue will also have room for a high school. Plans for that have not yet been finalized.