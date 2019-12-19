Sioux Falls Lutheran getting ready to move into new building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lutheran School is getting ready to move in to its new building in the southwest part of town.

Work on the 10,000 square foot gym is wrapping up. Classrooms are nearly ready. Administrator Tia Esser says students will fill the halls this January when they return from Christmas break. Esser loves how much sunlight there will be in the new school that cares for 340 kids from two years old to eighth grade.

“The windows here are just scenic. It brings the outside in and we get to see God’s creation in all its glory,” Esser said.

Sioux Falls Lutheran will have a closing chapel tomorrow afternoon at it’s current location near 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue before kids take off for Christmas break.