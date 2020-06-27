Sioux Falls graduating seniors finally get in-person graduation ceremonies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls-area high school seniors finally get to cross the stage this weekend.

New Tech High School seniors had their ceremony early Saturday afternoon. It was the first of four in-person ceremonies to take place this weekend for the Sioux Falls School District.

Lincoln, Roosevelt and Washington High Schools will have face-to-face graduation ceremonies at Howard Wood Field on Saturday and Sunday.

New Tech: Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m.

Lincoln: Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m.

Roosevelt: Sunday, June 28 at 11 a.m.

Washington: Sunday, June 28 at 5 p.m.

The graduation ceremonies are also being livestreamed for those who aren’t able to make it. They can be viewed here. More information can be found on the Sioux Falls School District website.