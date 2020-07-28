Sioux Falls fifth grader starts mask-making project for her school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fifth grader at Sonia Sotomayor is making masks for teachers and fellow classmates as they get ready to return to school.

Isabella Boeve can’t wait to get back to class and be around her friends. She is planning on wearing a mask because it makes her feel safer. She’s helping build about 50 a day right now with her mom so teachers can have backups in case they need them.

“You get to help people and all that and you make sure people don’t get COVID and make sure the pandemic doesn’t keep spreading and all that,” Isabella said.

The Sioux Falls School District Superintendent says masks will be expected for students and staff.