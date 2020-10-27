Sioux Falls elementary school employee dies of COVID-19 complications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls School District employee’s obituary says she’s died of complications of COVID-19.
The woman passed away on Monday night. The district’s website lists her as a member of the nutrition team at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School.
Tuesday afternoon, the school’s principal sent out a message, letting families know that a staff member had died. The message says the employee had been hospitalized for a few weeks.
We reached out to the school district and they sent us this statement:
A member of the Sioux Falls School District Child Nutrition team passed away last evening.Sioux Falls School District Spokesperson
Every employee is valued and considered a member of our school district family. When we lose a staff member for any reason, we reflect on their contributions to the success of our students and remember them gratefully. We grieve with and for their family.
