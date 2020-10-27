Sioux Falls elementary school employee dies of COVID-19 complications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls School District employee’s obituary says she’s died of complications of COVID-19.

The woman passed away on Monday night. The district’s website lists her as a member of the nutrition team at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School.

Tuesday afternoon, the school’s principal sent out a message, letting families know that a staff member had died. The message says the employee had been hospitalized for a few weeks.

We reached out to the school district and they sent us this statement:

A member of the Sioux Falls School District Child Nutrition team passed away last evening.

Every employee is valued and considered a member of our school district family. When we lose a staff member for any reason, we reflect on their contributions to the success of our students and remember them gratefully. We grieve with and for their family.

Sioux Falls School District Spokesperson

