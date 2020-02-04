Sioux Falls Education Association coordinating walk-ins to demonstrate why education is important

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some Sioux Falls educators want to make sure public schools are getting the proper funding. The Sioux Falls Education Association, which is the educators union, is coordinating walk-ins for education.

Wednesday morning, educators, staff members and community members will wear red and will meet at different school locations about 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start day for teachers. Sioux Falls Education Association representatives say this will be a way for them to demonstrate that education is important and that they care about students.

It’s a message that Sioux Falls Education Association president Tony Martinet says needs to be heard… that education is important for all students.

As part of tomorrow’s walk-ins, you will find signs filled out with what supporters say students deserve.

“The whole point is that we really are trying to draw attention to the fact that there’s a promise our legislators made to the students of South Dakota when they set up their funding formulas for education and they haven’t been fulfilling that promise and we are concerned they are not going to fulfill their promise again,” president for the Sioux Falls Education Association, Tony Martinet said.

Korey Erickson is a school librarian and plans to participate in tomorrow’s event.

“We want to make sure that we have high quality programming, we want the best teachers to stay here and educate our students, if the legislature and our state government doesn’t fully fund education the way it’s supposed to, districts possibly have to make some difficult choices,” school librarian, Korey Erickson said.

The SFEA hopes these walk-ins will get more people talking about public education in South Dakota.

“When the public actually comes together and says we care about our students, and the state needs to as well, that an even more powerful message,” Martinet said.

“We want to show that education is a priority and not an after thought,” Erickson said.

The SFEA also encourages people to attend the legislative coffees in Sioux Falls this month. The first one is February 8.