Sioux Falls School District closed next week due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will be closed next week due to the coronavirus.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Kristi Noem said she is asking schools to close statewide starting next week. As a result,  all Sioux Falls schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday next week. Thursday and Friday were already assigned as vacation days.

The school district says middle and high school students who are assigned a Chromebook are bringing them home in the event of a long-term closure.

