Sioux Falls Christian announces plan for upcoming school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools continue to weigh their options for returning to the classroom, and the question of wearing masks is receiving a lot of attention. Sioux Falls Christian has unveiled its plan for the fall.

KELOLAND News spoke with Sioux Falls Christian Superintendent Jay Woudstra Sunday about the school’s decision on masks. They’ve decided to make wearing masks mandatory for certain students when proper social distancing isn’t possible. For activities outside of the classroom, masks are only strongly recommended.

“Anything that’s happening in our gyms or on our fields as far as sports are concerned, or extra curriculars, music, things like that. We’re not going to mandate masks to be worn, recommend but not mandate masks to be worn in those cases,” Woudstra said.

Woudstra says when it comes to sports, they’ll follow the state of South Dakota’s recommendation with regard to masks.

