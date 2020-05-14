Signs for seniors

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO)- Like many seniors across the country, the Dell Rapids and Dell Rapids St. Mary seniors have had to miss out on a lot of opportunities this year.

After missing out on activities such as spring sports, state basketball, prom and graduation, one Dell Rapids parent came up with a chance to help the seniors.

“It started with seeing a Facebook post to decorate your yard with a sign and have people drive by on a certain date,” Dell Rapids parent Kiley Stone said. “Then I realized there’s a lot of kids that live out of town or in the country so they couldn’t participate.”

That’s when Stone came up with a fun way to celebrate all the seniors in one place.

“Lining them (the signs) up at the grocery store seemed the best way to let the whole community see them,” Stone said.

The process of making the signs can be attributed to a local business and some community involvement.

“I had a parent who didn’t have the time and as she said, ‘didn’t have a creative bone in her body,” Stone said. “She contacted Signarama to make one for her. Signarama contacted me to see if we were interested in having them available to purchase. A lot of parents opted to go this route.”

Dell Rapids honored their seniors with signs and marking flags

“In addition to the signs, a Dell Rapids resident whose son graduated last year and has two younger kids, reached out to me wanting to make some marking flags,” Stone said. “The company, Flagshooter, designed some really cool flags that really made the display pop.”

The community is now able to see this year’s seniors in one of the busiest places in town.

It was a simple act, that supported not just the seniors, but a community as well.

“Some people in the community volunteered to make the signs for some kids. It’s been great for not only our seniors but our community as well.” Kiley Stone, Dell Rapids Senior Parent

Dell Rapids isn’t the only community that is supporting their seniors. Click the post below to see what the communities of Irene and Viborg are doing for their seniors.