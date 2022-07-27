SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As students prepare to go back to the classrooms, parents and teachers are preparing for back-to-school shopping.

Tiffany Engelson is a first-grade teacher at Hayward Elementary. She says as a teacher she knows how expensive school supplies can be and tries to close the gap for students.

“A lot of my kids come from poverty backgrounds so I always like to have a bunch of school supplies stocked up for them, and so I try to get as much as possible, especially right now before it all gets gone,” Engelson said.

She recommends searching around for the best prices on supplies.

“You don’t necessarily have to get it all in one day or at one store, you can kind of get certain things at one store and move onto the next,” Engelson said.

Assistant store manager Austin Westly says the prices of school supplies at Lewis have not increased and they are fully stocked for their back-to-school sale in August.

“They’ve (customers) just been happy that the prices haven’t went up like everything else. So they can a least still get the same school supplies they have been getting,” Wesley

Westly is a father of three and says the price markdown on items really makes a difference.

“If we can keep a few things down for our customers, especially the core items it’s going to be really important for them,” Westly said.

The sale will reduce prices on items like crayons, colored pencils and notebooks at all Lewis Drug locations.