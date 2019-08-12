SFSD Superintendent says no district wide changes to recess

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – School will soon be starting in many towns across KELOLAND.

In just 10 days, students in the Sioux Falls School District will be heading back to class. And many parents and students are wondering how this year will be different than the last.

Some social media posts are warning parents that elementary Sioux Falls schools will have some scheduling changes. Superintendent Brian Maher says that isn’t the case.

For instance, one post circulating on social media says some students won’t have as many recesses as last year. Maher says it’s up to the principals at each of the schools to determine how many recesses there will be during the school year.

“Last year we had some of our elementary schools that had two recesses, some of our schools had three recesses, so to think that some will have two and some will have three this year, would not be unheard of, it would really be the same it was last year,” Maher said.

Maher says if you’re taking information from a social media post, always be cautious of its accuracy.

Open houses are coming up soon. You are best off asking questions at your child’s school.