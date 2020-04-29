SFSD Superintendant: Students will continue with distance learning for rest of school year

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher says students will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

Maher sent a letter to parents and staff not long after Governor Noem announced her “Back to Normal” plan which does allow schools to conduct limited in-person instruction.

“When we look at the infection rate, the infection rates today are really not any different than they were a day or two ago in Minnehaha County. So from that perspective, I don’t think it makes any sense for us to open up our schools today anymore so than it made sense last week.”

Maher says the district will be discussing what to do with summer school and summer activities.

