SFSD holding virtual meeting Monday night

Do you have questions about how the Sioux Falls School District is going to draw new boundaries?

Well, Monday night at 7 you’ll have a chance to ask the district in a virtual meeting on YouTube. The Sioux Falls School Board is set to make the final decision on the new high school and middle school boundaries at a board meeting on June 22.

“This is our attempt to continue the process of redrawing the district boundaries. When we passed our bond issue quite a while ago now, coming up on two years ago now, one of the things we knew we would necessarily have to do is redraw boundaries to make sure that our distribution of kids makes sense for our resources, which is our buildings,” SFSD Superentidentant Dr. Brian Maher said.

We’ll have a full report for you on the virtual meeting tonight at 10.