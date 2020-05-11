SFSD holding third meeting discussing boundaries Monday night

Monday night the Sioux Falls School District will hold it’s third meeting regarding boundaries.

The district has been holding meetings virtually regarding the topic. Overall Superintendent Brian Maher says the meetings have been going well. They’ve been able to receive feedback via people calling in or using an app on the district’s website.

“Positive, critical, but all of it constructive really, so it really doesn’t matter that it comes in, if you agree with what is out there, that’s not the purpose, the purpose is to figure out what makes the most sense and we need critical points of view to figure out what that looks like,” Maher said.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6. There will be another meeting this Thursday at noon.