SFSD hiring process going smoothly for 2020-21 school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In about a month, students will be back in classrooms across the Sioux Falls School District. While the district is working on its return to learn plan, its also working to hire for several teaching positions.

Recruitment was a little different this year for the district, but they expect to have all positions filled by the time class begins.

“Our recruitment process I would say has been an abbreviated one,” Becky Dorman, senior director of human resources, said. “We were doing face-to-face networking opportunities, getting to know our candidate pools, up until mid-March when school had gone to remote instruction, so that’s been new for us. We’ve relied a lot more, of course, on video calls, phone calls, internet activity, for doing our recruitment.”

This district has just over 1,800 teachers total district-wide. Currently, there are 10 teacher positions open.

“We have one position open at the high school level, four at elementary and five at middle school, but then we’ve also recently posted our virtual academy teaching positions, and assuming that we will hire from within, that could shake a few more positions open as well,” Dorman said.

While COVID-19 may have affected recruitment, the hiring process hasn’t changed much from previous years.

“So far, we’ve hired about 113 teachers for next year and we typically hire, over the five year average, it’s been about 140, so we’re going to be maybe just a little under that, but it’ll be close,” Dorman said.

While there are retirements every year, the district has not seen a large increase because of the pandemic.

“I haven’t seen a lot of people leave or retire. It is typical for us to have a few retirements or resignations late in the summer, but I know a lot of people are thinking and weighing back to school right now,” Dorman said.

While the school district will fill the open teacher positions before class begins, they are still looking for teacher’s aides and substitute teachers.

