SFSD finishing up the last full week of remote learning

The finish line is in sight for students, parents and teachers in the Sioux Falls School District.

It’s the last full week of remote learning before the end of the school year. Next Wednesday is the final day of the year.

Today KELOLAND News talked with Danyelle Brown, who teaches at Lincoln High School and is the chair of the math department.

“I think the thing that we miss the most is just that daily interaction with our students, and being able to do the formative assessment right there and then and know what the students know, that’s been our challenge. But I watch teachers do some amazing things overcoming those challenges, and I’m excited to see what sticks in the fall,” Brown said.

