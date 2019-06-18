SFSD breaks ground on the Jefferson High School

Earlier Tuesday the Sioux Falls School District broke ground on the new Jefferson High School.

It will be in northwest Sioux Falls, to the immediate east of Marion Road and west of Interstate 29, between Madison and Maple Streets. The school will be close to Southeast Technical Institute.

The school is one of the projects addressed in a $190-million bond issue passed by voters last fall.

“Of those who chose to vote, 85.46 percent said yes to education in our community. Thank you Sioux Falls, that’s a tremendous statement for the value of education in our community,” Sioux Falls School Distrcit Superintendent Briah Maher said.

Jefferson High School is designed for 1,800 students and is slated to open in the Fall of 2021.

