SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the Sioux Falls School Board will soon have her own newsletter focused on all things education in Sioux Falls and across South Dakota.

Cynthia Mickelson has been a part of the Sioux Falls School Board for six years and served as the board president for some of that time. The newsletter is something she is doing on her own and is not at all associated with the Sioux Falls School District.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mickelson attended school in Miller, South Dakota, and the University of South Dakota. She has always valued public education.

“I really want to focus on South Dakotans for strong public education in South Dakota, and the mission just being really shining a positive light on education in our state for all of our kids,” she said.

She plans to cover a variety of topics including:

History of public education in South Dakota

Juvenile justice

Challenges in education

Successes in education

Budget/funding

And more

“I’ve just always tried to keep on top of what the issues are, educate myself about them and ask questions,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson encourages people to get involved in the discussion.

“I hope to have other people if they would like to either guest write or do an interview with me on this. I would love any other insight, because I just think we need to remind people that educating our children in South Dakota is important for our workforce. It’s important for the future of South Dakota, and let’s be all on the same team in trying to get that moved forward in our state,” she said.

Kurt Brost is a parent within the Sioux Falls School District and is one of over 200 people already signed up for the newsletter. He says Mickelson is someone he goes to with questions about education all the time.

“She’s someone who has a varied background and a varied understanding of the complexities of education in South Dakota, so I’m really looking forward to people having access to information provided by someone with that depth and breadth of knowledge of education overall,” he said.

“This is something I thought that I have the experience and the ability, and I’m not afraid to ask for help or ask people questions, so I’ll go out and try to do this,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson plans to release her first newsletter next week with a focus on the history of education in South Dakota.

If you would like to sign up for the newsletter, you can send her an email to cynthia@mickco.com.