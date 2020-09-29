SFSD aiming to change COVID-19 quarantine rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s largest school district is looking at changing the way it decides which students and staff members are quarantined.

The Sioux Falls School Board plans to release a document – updating its COVID-19 plan – later Tuesday. The board plans to vote on the changes Wednesday.

The news comes as we are getting our first glimpse into what is happening inside Sioux Falls schools.

On Monday night, the superintendent released percentages to the public. We factored in the number of students and the number of staff members listed on the district’s website.

Here’s what the numbers look like: .11 percent of 23,000 students means about 25 kids have tested positive. .37 percent of 3,000 staff members comes to 11.

Here’s a look at the numbers for quarantine. Around 1,200 students and 44 staff members have had to miss two weeks of in-person school. While these numbers aren’t exact, they give us a better idea of what the Sioux Falls school district is dealing with.

We’ll take a closer look at the numbers and the possible changes, later today on KELOLAND News.