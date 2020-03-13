SF superintendent discusses district closure due to COVID-19 outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District says it will close next week due to the coronavirus. The schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday; Thursday and Friday were already set to be vacation days.

“When the governor says this is the recommendation, we take that very seriously,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher said. “But it was a recommendation. So we did our due diligence following up with local medical authorities, our partners here. We had quite a dialogue with area superintendents talking about what’s the best course of action, and it took ’til about four o’clock today for us to settle on that decision as a school district.”

The district believes kids will be back in classrooms on March 23. Maher says the district is treating the closure like a blizzard.

Maher also says there is a plan to have food available for anyone at a limited number of sites Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Details about where will come out Saturday.