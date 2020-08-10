SF School District to have tiered system for athletics, fine arts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has put together a tiered system for both fine arts and athletics ahead of the beginning of the school year. For athletics, the system has four tiers ranging from the strictest tier with no practices or events to the least strict where athletics would take place as normal.

“The biggest priority is for our kids to be able to participate in their sport or their event or their activity, and we’re going to try it with fans coming because we are a public school, and we want our public to be able to participate, but we also hope people will understand that we’re starting this limited picture because like Casey said, the goal is to keep people coming to school,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Jane Stavem said.

“We want to look our students in the eye and say hey we truly gave you every opportunity,” said Casey Meile, coordinator of athletics and physical education for the Sioux Falls School District.

There are no metrics or numerical thresholds right now for either sports or fine arts when it comes to potentially moving between tiers

“In the fine arts, we have a very similar plan to what they have in athletics, and we’re following a tiered system,” said Boyd Perkins, coordinator of fine arts for the Sioux Falls School District. “Our fine arts activities vary by venue a great deal. we have smaller venues, we have larger venues, each of those performances will be altered in a way to allow for proper distancing.”

The recommendation for the school board is to start the year for both athletics and fine arts in tier 3; the school board will take that up at Monday night’s 5:30 meeting. If the district starts the year in tier 3, there will be limited spectators for both fine arts and athletics.