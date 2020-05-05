SF School District holds boundaries meeting virtually

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher says that the high school and middle school boundaries in the district are going to change. What’s unclear right now is how they’ll look. On Monday night the district had a virtual meeting on the topic.

The district took in questions and comments tonight for about an hour, hearing from a dozen people. One person calling in brought up her child.

“I have a daughter who is going to be a senior at Roosevelt in the fall of 2021,” the caller asked. “Will she be allowed to continue her senior year there, even if our address doesn’t fall in the Roosevelt school district?”

The new boundaries aren’t set to be in effect until fall 2021, when Thomas Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School are on track to open.

“We would like her to finish at the high school that she started at,” the caller said.

“One of the things that our board of education is considering, or will consider, is will we grandfather students,” Maher said. “And while I’m not in a position to say yes or no, I know that’s a topic that they’re weighing heavily, on who do we grandfather, if we grandfather anybody.”

“If you look at where Thomas Jefferson is, we have to pull kids up from the current Roosevelt area to fill that high school up,” said Doug Morrison, director of research, innovation & accountability with the Sioux Falls School District.

The Sioux Falls School Board is set to make a final decision on the new high school and middle school boundaries at a board meeting on June 22.

“Our preference would be to try keep elementary schools together as much as possible into middle schools in their entirety,” Morrison said.

With boundaries, a student has to attend the school located within the boundary where they live, unless they choose to open enroll, for which there are a limited number of spots.

“The addition of a fourth high school and the addition of a sixth middle school over time will give us more open enrollment options than we currently have,” Maher said.

The next virtual session will be Saturday morning at 10:00.