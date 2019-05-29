SF School District finalizing 2020/2021 calendar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sioux Falls School District has finalized the calendar for the 2020/ 2021 school year.
The district's calendar committee proposed their recommended calendar to the school board Tuesday night and the board approved the calendar.
The school year will start before Labor Day. The last day of school will be before Memorial Day.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
