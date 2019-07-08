SF School District approves new opt out

The Sioux Falls School Board has approved a new 10-year opt out.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, Sioux Falls School District Business Manager Todd Vik explained the district’s plan.

“We’re not proposing to increase what we’re opting out for. The administrative recommendation is to continue with the $9.1 million opt out,” Vik said. “It’s just we want to start replacing the seven and a half million dollar opt out now, rather than waiting to 2022.”

This ten-year opt out is for $1.5 million each year.

“It’s just trying to be a little more prudent, I guess, in saying, instead of, ‘Oh let’s try to opt out for a large amount every five years or so,’ just a small amount every year,” Vik said.

The approval on Monday doesn’t change what is coming when the school year starts in less than seven weeks.

“It wouldn’t affect any of the programming we plan for next year,” Vik said. “It’s just, it’s more of future planning.”