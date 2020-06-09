SF School Board two weeks away from vote on new middle school, high school boundaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks the Sioux Falls School Board will decide on new boundaries for the district.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, plans for new middle school and high school boundaries passed first readings. If these pass second readings in two weeks, they’ll become the district’s new boundaries.

The above is what the prospective high school boundaries will look like. The district tells us a map for the middle school boundaries will be on the their website soon.

Jan Shafer has two kids in the district. With this new boundary process, she is looking for economic balance.

“I would like to see it balanced,” Shafer said. “I remember the last time we re-did the boundaries, and I was, appreciated the balance of the economic situation so that all the schools would be able to have influence from every angle.”

Thomas Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School are set to open in fall 2021. Board member and parent Carly Reiter says she has heard a lot of people voicing their opinions about boundary changes.

“We love the passion that people have,” Reiter said. “It’s very difficult to not think about the things like my kids playing sports together, or because one has to go to a different school, or all of the spirit wear that people own and having to switch, but I also hope that people can consider the alternate and the excitement around a new building and a new option, and getting to know new people.”