SF School Board tentatively approves FY22 budget; staff getting raises, property tax rate going down

CORRECTION: A previous version of this report listed the budget as $276; it is $276 million.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board has tentatively approved a $276 million budget for the fiscal year which begins on July 1. This fiscal year 2022 budget will last until June 30, 2022.

A raise is on the way for district staff.

“We usually tie our salary increases to the state aid … but the board has again agreed to do .75% higher than what the state aid increase is, so the salary increases of 3.15% are built into the budget,” district business manager Todd Vik said.

The property tax rate is set to decline.

“The rate is going to decrease by a little over 1.2%, the rate will decrease by that,” Vik said. “But the value of their house will probably grow and so the taxes they actually pay in might actually go up slightly.”

The district has almost 25,000 students; both Vik and Superintendent Jane Stavem centered messaging on them and those who closely interact with them.

“We’re always trying to be the very best stewards of our public dollars that we have and the highest impact has to go to our students and in our classrooms and in the things that support learning so this budget reflects that,” Stavem said.

“Over 70% of our salary budget is on teachers and that’s the way it should be, and we’re going to concentrate a lot of those COVID dollars into learning as well,” Vik said.

The district has received more than $60 million to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of this has been spent, some will be spent in fiscal year 2022’s budget and some will be spent beyond that.

Monday’s approval of the fiscal year 2022 budget was tentative; its final adoption is scheduled for July.