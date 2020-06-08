SF School Board set to decide on new middle, high school boundaries

The Sioux Falls School Board is set to decide on new boundaries for the city’s middle and high school students. Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School won’t welcome students for a little more than a year, but the adjusted attendance boundaries that will come with them will soon be clear.

“I think our board has done more than they’ve needed to to make this process open,” Superintendent Brian Maher said. “I think in the end there will be a real nice solution, definitely it will not be a unanimously-held position in the end that this is the perfect scenario.”

There was a boundary task force, as well as a chance for people to weigh in virtually. Now, soon, we’ll know what the new boundaries will be.

“It will be a real exercise in democracy as they’ve listened to a lot of people, and I know personally the anguish several of the board members have in trying to come to a solution,” Maher said.

While the virtual meetings have wrapped up, you can still give input by sending a message through Let’s Talk.

“Through our Let’s Talk app, through email, through I know personal contacts to myself and other board members, there’s been a lot of information that has come in,” Maher said.

Input that can continue until the final decision is made.