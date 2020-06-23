SF School Board picks Option A for HS boundaries

We now know the Sioux Falls School District’s new high school attendance boundaries; the Sioux Falls School Board picked Option A. This will go into effect with the 2021-2022 school year.

“All those in favor of Option A signify by saying ‘aye,'” school board President Cynthia Mickelson said.

“Aye,” the majority said.

“Opposed, same sign,” Mickelson said.

“Aye,” school board member Todd Thoelke said.

“The motion carries for Option A high school, for the new boundaries,” Mickelson said.

The vote was four to one for Option A.

“I did really try to do my research, and try to look at all of the things that people sent to me about why things should or shouldn’t be a certain way, and I heard everybody, and I think we all did,” school board member Carly Reiter said.

“That was one of the reasons why I am in favor of Option A, is getting that ethnic diversity that we’re also seeking amongst our schools,” school board member Kate Parker said.

“I do believe that option A starts all of our high schools at a closer footing than the other options, so I am in favor of Option A,” Mickelson said.

The board also decided Monday night to give students who will be seniors in fall 2021, when Thomas Jefferson High School is set to open, the option of staying at their present school. The board is set to vote on middle school boundaries on Thursday.