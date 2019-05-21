Education

SF School Board election on Tuesday: what voters should know

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:11 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 11:51 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Tuesday is election day in the Sioux Falls School District. Four candidates are vying for two spots on the five-person board. Board president Kent Alberty is retiring, and board member Carly Reiter's term is coming to a close; she's one of the four candidates.

Reiter is a nurse. The other three candidates are coding analyst Sarah Anderson, real estate broker Lora Hubbel, and non-profit community director Nan Baker. A term on the Sioux Falls School Board lasts three years. 

On Tuesday polls are going to be open for twelve hours, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Registered voters can go to 13 different vote centers to vote for one or two of the four candidates.

