SF Christian virtual choir lifting spirits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students around KELOLAND are going to finish up their school years through distance learning. While some experiences are more fulfilling than others, one choir group at Sioux Falls Christian is finding inspiration and providing hope through their online course.

Sioux Falls Christian’s chamber choir continues to practice during the pandemic. Its latest school project — provide some comfort to people on social media.

Holsen: Has it been fun or has it been a hassle?

Kooima: Parts of it have been very much fun. I would not say it’s a hassle. I would say it’s definitely work though to try to adapt and create an online way of doing music.

Eric Kooima is the school’s Fine Arts Director.

“We’ve been having to be creative about how can we provide meaningful, music-making opportunities for them while still being sensitive to the social distancing,” Kooima said.

That’s where the idea of a virtual choir came about.

“It was able to resemble a choir again and I’ve been missing that and I know many people. Many high schoolers, many college students, many people in private choirs, they’re all missing that right now. Music is a powerful tool,” Wimmer said.

Students sang separately in their homes. Kooima and Marketing Director Ivan Voss put all the videos together.

“It was just such a great experience because even though we can’t see each other’s faces at the time, once we saw that all come together we got to have that same choir and musical experience that we are experiencing in choir itself. So I think that was really cool,” Enger said.

A cool way for these students to share their faith and talents.

“One of the lyrics we sing is, ‘Though trials come, let this blessed assurance control.’ That assurance is that God has everything under control,” Wimmer said.

“As a teacher and as an adult, when I hear young people sing that truth, it means a lot. It is a way of kind of pulling me back out of my own frenzied, stressed out nature. If young people can sing that it is well with their souls, I’m reminded to keep my focus where it belongs and it becomes more well with my soul,” Kooima said.

If you’d like to see the full song from the choir, click here.