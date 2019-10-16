Sensory pads helping elementary students gain a new ‘sense’ of education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – At one KELOLAND elementary school, students are being led down the path of knowledge — quite literally.

Over the summer, Lowell Elementary School added new sensory pads in the halls. These are meant to help better their education in and out of the classroom.

If you visit Lowell Elementary, you might be wondering why some kids aren’t walking through the halls. For third-grader Neura Bakeberg it’s to help improve her education.

“They have a lot of things like planets, they’ve got flowers, and numbers and… the A-B-C’s,” Bakeberg said.

These new sensory pads take up two hallways at Lowell Elementary school. When they pass through the halls, the kids have an opportunity not only to exercise their brains.

“When it’s time to go to gym or something, we get to jump on them the teacher says,” Bakeberg said.

This is all in thanks to Special Education teacher Allie DeJong. She was awarded a grant from the Education Foundation to get these pads installed over the summer.

“This is a good way to get their bodies moving, their brains woken up. Throughout the day they get tired, they’ve been working hard, so this is just a little motivation they can take a break to and get some movement in,” DeJong said.

All this movement outside of the class, actually makes a bigger impact when it’s time to go back in.

“They’re ready to focus, get their work done, they have an easier time just listening to the teacher and just staying focused throughout the day,” DeJong said.

“I can think of the numbers and I can put them in my head then skip-count by them and stuff to help me know the answers on math questions,” Bakeberg said.

Bakeberg hopes that these paths are ones that will help other students ‘blast off’ to bright futures.

“I hope other kids – like preschools and stuff – learn how to count faster and learn how to do thier ABC’s faster,” Bakeberg said.

DeJong plans on using the rest of her grant money to install more sensory pads in the halls for next year.