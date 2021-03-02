Senate Appropriations Committee will take up Noem’s history education initiative on Wednesday

Wednesday morning, the Senate Appropriations Committee plans to take up Governor Kristi Noem’s latest push to change the way your child learns about civics and history in school.

House Bill 1279 would give the Department of Education $900,000 to develop a new K-12 civics and history curriculum.

In the days following the deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill, Governor Kristi Noem sent out a statement saying it was horrible to watch and quote….”We have an opportunity to address the root cause of this problem: we must reform young Americans’ civic education.”

She followed up with a proposal during her State of the State address.

“Through all of this, our common mission and key objective needs to be explaining why the United States of America is the most special nation in the history of the world,” Noem said.

The $900,000 plan made it through the House of Representatives and has crossed over to the Senate – the same place where her last civics proposal stalled.

In 2019, Governor Noem wanted to require students in public schools to take a 10 question civics exam. They would have needed to get 70 percent correct before getting a diploma.

“This year, as a first step, I will be bringing legislation to require that every high school graduate be able to pass the United States Citizenship exam,” Noem said.

The measure never made it to the governor’s desk. Wednesday we should find out if Noem’s latest proposal will keep moving forward.

The secretary of education says while lawmakers will decide whether to approve money for the new curriculum, educators would be involved in deciding what the curriculum would include.