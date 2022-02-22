PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Less than a month ago Dakota State University (DSU) announced a $90 million imitative to expand cyber research in South Dakota. The plan includes $30 million in funds from the 2023 fiscal budget to launch the Governor’s Cyber Academy and aid in recruitment to Beacom College at DSU.

Tuesday, senators voted to advance Senate Bill 54 to the House. The bill would provide the funds needed from the state to aid the program.

In addition to making South Dakota a name in cyber security, DSU and Governor Kristi Noem are hoping that the initiative will keep students from leaving South Dakota following graduation by creating hundreds of jobs through the DSU Applied Research Lab.