SDSU will soon offer bachelor’s degree in concrete industry management

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – College students will have another option when it comes to degrees at SDSU. It will soon offer a bachelor’s degree in concrete industry management.

There’s a need for people to fill jobs in the concrete industry in the area.

“We are graduating as many people as we can out of these management programs and out of our engineering programs and really 100% employment, we just can’t meet the workforce needs and the needs are just growing in our region,” Dean of Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering, Bruce Berdanier said.

SDSU is hoping to help fill that need by offering a bachelor’s degree in concrete industry management.

SDSU was selected by the CIM National Steering Committee and the North Central Region for this program.

“Ultimately we are very impressed with SDSU and its offerings and felt like their leadership from President Dunn, all the way down to the dean and department heads, really were going to be a strong partner for us and this program, and so that’s why we came up with SDSU to be the partner for this program,” regional site selection search committee chairman for CIM program, Art Thompson said.

The department head of construction and operations management, Teresa Hall, says the program will be a good addition.

“If anything it’s just the perfect fit, within this department we already have construction management and then we also have operations management, which is supply chain, it’s how you manufacture, it’s sales pieces, so this CIM degree really folds in nicely,” professor, department head of construction and operations management, Teresa Hall said.

Work is underway to develop a curriculum. If everything is approved by the Board of Regents, Hall says they could be doing a soft launch of the degree by next fall.