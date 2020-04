BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University will provide more than $3,000,000 to its students as part of the CARES Act.

Students could receive up to $600, and SDSU expects more than six-thousand students are eligible.

Students can use the money to pay for expenses related to the disruption of campus due to the pandemic. Students who qualify for the aid will receive a link for an application by this week.