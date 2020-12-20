SDSU to offer bachelor’s degree in concrete industry management

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering will soon have a bachelor’s degree in concrete industry management.

The university will be able to offer this program thanks to being selected by the CIM National Steering Committee and the North Central Region. There’s a need for people to fill jobs in the concrete industry in the area.

“This is a really neat degree, it’s a type of specialized materials or construction management focused on the concrete industry and it requires not just the technical knowledge that we will give them but also that they have a minor in business or management,” Berdanier said.

Work is underway to develop a curriculum for the degree. If approved by the board of regents, there could a soft launch of the degree by next fall.

