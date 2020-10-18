SDSU takes career fairs virtual

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to the pandemic, colleges and universities have had to make adjustments. For students and staff, it means that this year has looked a little different.

Many students choose to go to college to get an education and eventually get a job in the field they are studying.

To help with that, many schools hold career fairs so students can connect with future employers.

This year at SDSU, the university is taking that virtual.

“The students have the opportunity to connect with the employer in a ten-minute time frame setting. They aren’t being distracted by other students, the noise. So it’s a very intentional conversation, and so we find that the students and employers involved are making better connections,” assistant director of employer engagement at SDSU Kayla Bucknell said.

The virtual career fair takes place in a video conferencing format. Anastasia Norris is a civil engineering student and just attended a virtual career fair earlier this week.

“I got the chance to hear everything about this company. I wasn’t rushed. There wasn’t a line of five people behind me waiting to talk as well. I had time to explain myself and learn, and I got a lot more interaction,” Norris said.

While students say the virtual aspect had its benefits, employers also agree.

“We talked with over 80 students in a four-hour time period, which is really good if you think about that virtually. It includes our one-on-one sessions and the group session,” ag business recruiter, Land O’ Lakes, upper midwest and eastern region, Danelle Svare said.

Helping students succeed in an uncertain world.

“The response and what we have seen working through these fairs, we couldn’t be more excited about building those connections with our students and employers,” Bucknell said.

Bucknell says this virtual format has given employers an opportunity to recruit at universities they may have not recruited at before. She adds at the Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering Virtual Career Fair, there were eight employers that had never recruited at SDSU before.