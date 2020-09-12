SDSU students remember 9/11 with ‘Campanile Climb’

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks 19 years since the 9/11 attacks, and an SDSU student organized a creative way to remember first responders who lost their lives that day.

SDSU senior and first responder Jerrod Fedorchik organized the third annual campanile climb. While 250 students took part last year, due to COVID, only four ROTC members climbed the 180-step building this year.

“We do six and a half times up and down, so technically it’s seven times, but six and a half times matches the 1,980 steps that the firefighters did to the top of the towers and we finished at the top, because they didn’t have the opportunity to come back down,” Fedorchik said.

Fedorchik graduates in May, but he knows there will be another campanile climb next year with a new organizer.