SDSU students moving onto campus will have new “Drop-n-Go” option

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Universities across KELOLAND are already planning how to welcome back students in the fall. South Dakota State University has announced a new option for students who will be living on campus.

In just a few short months, the SDSU campus will once again be buzzing with students.

Many of those students live on campus during the school year. To spread out the amount of people moving in their belongings at a time, the university is adding a new Drop-n-Go” option.

“Every campus in the country is going to be looking at ways to spread out the check in process and make it safe for families so this is our response to that,” associate vice president for student affairs, Doug Wermedal said.

The “Drop-n-Go” option allows students to bring their belongings to campus starting July 24 through August 7.

“We ask that they just bring their stuff and put it in their room and make it a little bit easier for them to transition back to campus, it will help reduce our numbers during the move-in process which begins on August 10,” director of housing and residential life, Becky Peterson said.

Typically, student move in is a very busy time for the university.

“You have about 4,000 students move-in in two days, and that, under our current conditions, wouldn’t be the best procedure so we will have people ready to welcome students to campus, but we won’t have the large scale move in,” Wermedal said.

This new option will allow students to sign up online for a time to move in their belongings. Officials say there won’t be more than 200-time slots each day.

“We have really spent a lot of time over the last couple months and we will continue throughout the summer to prepare the halls as best as we are able in order to ensure the safety of our students and the health and well being of our teams and those living with us,” Peterson said.

The “Drop-n-Go” option is not required for students. SDSU will do a traditional move-in process that will start August 10. That will be held over several days to follow social distancing guidelines.