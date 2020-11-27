SDSU student selected as a Rhodes Scholar

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – A South Dakota State University student has been named a US Rhodes Scholar. Hattie Seten will join students from all over the world to study at the University of Oxford.

Over the weekend, the SDSU senior got the exciting news she’d been selected as a Rhodes Scholar.

“When my name was called I was just so surprised and I felt very humbled and I was in awe and I just couldn’t believe it,” Seten said.

Seten is just one of 32 students chosen from the United States. She is also SDSU’s second recipient of the Rhodes Scholarship.

At SDSU she is majoring in political science, Spanish and global studies.

“I didn’t know if I should apply being a student at a public institution at a relatively rural area of the United States, and I was encouraged by friends, mentors, advisors, and professors to apply,” Seten said.

This year’s process was completely virtual due to the pandemic.

“When I went into the interview I went in with high energy and I just tried to make sure that even over zoom that I’m speaking slow enough that they could hear what I’m saying but also smiling enough so they can see that I’m still just another person even though I’m on a computer screen,” Seten said.

Seten says she is thankful for her time at SDSU and the support she’s received.

“You can really go anywhere from SDSU and so I am so fortunate to have been supported by my friends and family and professors, advisors, administrators, even from being a student at SDSU I am able to have this opportunity because of all this support and excellence that we have right here,” Seten said.

She plans to pursue a masters degree in global governance and diplomacy.