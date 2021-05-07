SDSU prepares for Graduation on the Green

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — With the Jackrabbits hosting an FCS semifinal game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, SDSU’s graduation ceremonies have moved across campus to the college green. Students will graduate Saturday and Sunday.

The chairs are all lined up and ready to go for both graduates and guests. If it rains, the ceremonies could be moved inside Frost Arena.

University officials plan to let ticket holders know if the location is changing three hours ahead of each ceremony.

This isn’t the first time the green has been home to graduation.

#TBT to May 28, 1972, when the last commencement ceremony was held at Coolidge Sylvan Theatre. 🎓 Commencement will take place outdoors this year, with Graduation on the Green. 🌳 https://t.co/UCFFUqmO09 #SDState21 pic.twitter.com/CF3znmtBvc — South Dakota State University (@SDState) May 6, 2021

This is an old yearbook photo showing a 1972 graduation ceremony in front of the campanile