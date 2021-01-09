SDSU officials hopeful for spring semester

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — College students in South Dakota will soon have a new semester beginning.

The pandemic made the fall semester looked different as universities implemented changes to help keep students and staff safe. School officials at SDSU say people adapted well to the adjustments and they are now looking forward to a successful spring semester.

“From an academic perspective we will still have a blend of in person, hybrid, and online classes, we did learn a great deal through the fall semester and so we are really looking at how we can provide more in person options for our students. We’ve also invested in technology again over the break to continue to enhance that experience,” Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at SDSU Michaela Willis said.

Willis says they are also encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

