COVID-19 in South Dakota: Three new deaths reported, all in Minnehaha County

SDSU holds virtual commencement ceremony

Education

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Normally college graduates at SDSU would’ve walked across the stage in Frost Arena to shake the hand of the president and say their final goodbyes to college.

However, because of COVID-19, the commencement ceremony was done virtually. Selene Renes sat with her family at their house and watched as her name was called in recognition of her achievements.

She was also a commencement speaker for the ceremony and prerecorded her speech to play during the commencement video.

“I’m really glad that SDSU did the virtual commencement because it would’ve, I think, been a really hard day if there was nothing to celebrate. It would’ve been a lot harder to feel like a graduate,” SDSU graduate Selene Renes said.

Renes was among over 2,000 SDSU graduates.

