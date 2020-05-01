SDSU doing virtual fundraiser for Jackrabbit Athletic Scholarship Auction

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University Athletics is turning to a virtual fundraiser during the pandemic to help provide scholarships for its students.

This Saturday night, its also raising money for Feeding South Dakota and high-needs scholarships at its annual Jackrabbit Athletic Scholarship Auction. On top of Zoom rooms instead of tables, SDSU will also be hosting a live YouTube event featuring current and former athletes that anyone can watch at 6 p.m.

“Basically instead of doing it in front of our audience at Frost Arena as we typically do, we’re creating a one-hour live program that will be streamed on YouTube and our social media accounts,” Merriam said.

Director of Athletics Justin Sell says many other programs across the country have cancelled their fundraisers. At SDSU, they’re hoping to raise a record $1.5 million this weekend.