SDSU awarded 2019 Bush Prize for Community Innovation

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s Wokini Initiative is receiving a new grant.

The initiative is to make Native American Students feel more welcome on campus.

And they will be awarded $500,000 with the 2019 Bush Prize for Community Innovation.

The university’s decision to dedicate land grant funds to American Indian students has inspired numerous other universities throughout the country to consider a similar commitment.

