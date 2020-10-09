SDSU and DSU to offer state’s first doctorate in computer science

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new option for people who are looking to further their education in computer science.

Two universities in South Dakota will soon offer a joint doctorate in the field of study.

South Dakota State University and Dakota State University are joining forces for a new doctorate in computer science.

It will be the first doctorate program in computer science in the state.

“For us and for DSU it’s just a natural fit. We’re so close together and we have so many complimentary things going on,” SDSU Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering Dean Bruce Berdanier said.

While students will only be enrolled in one of the universities, they’ll be able to take classes from both.

The schools will offer different specializations.

“Dakota State will focus heavily on the cyber and machine learning, artificial intelligence side of the house. SDSU will have the precision agriculture and the theoretical components as well and students will be able to mix and match those different pieces,” DSU Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences Dean Pat Engebretson said.

“We see that we’re similar enough but dissimilar enough that we’re not going to be competing for a particular student. They’ll have an interest and they’ll gravitate toward one university or the other,” SDSU Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Assistant Department Head George Hamer said.

Applications will be accepted in the spring and students will begin the program in the fall of next year.

“South Dakota is the only state in the region that doesn’t have a PhD in computer science, so as we look across the board we are constantly getting asked by students about whether or not they can get a PhD here. And when we say we don’t have that program available, those students are forced to go out of state. Now with this joint program together we’ll be able to allow those students an opportunity to stay here ,” Engebretson said.

The South Dakota Board of Regents approved the new degree this week.