SDEA responds to Gov. Noem’s proposed Critical Race Theory legislation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Education Association is responding to Governor Kristi Noem’s State of the State address where she introduced her proposed legislation regarding Critical Race Theory.

In the State of the State address, Governor Noem said that children in South Dakota will not be exposed to political ideologies such as Critical Race Theory. Noem said that in South Dakota “we don’t teach our children to be divisive and organize them into separate groups based on skin color.”

“To prepare children for that future, we need to teach them both the good and the bad of our history so we can avoid making the same mistakes. Educators want to provide every student an accurate and quality education, but we need the tools and resources to do that,” the SDEA said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

House Bill 1012 would prevent institutions from teaching students that any individual is inferior based on race, color, sex, religion, ethnicity, or national origin. It would also prevent the teaching of tenets that cause individuals to feel guilt or feel responsible for their own, or the actions of their ancestors due to their own race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.